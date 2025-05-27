2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg headlines rookies who could matter for fantasy basketball this season

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Newark NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 27: Kon Knueppel #7 and Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils react during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Prudential Center on March 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Dan Titus, Yahoo Sports

The 2025 NBA Draft is just under a month away, and with the combine wrapped up, Yahoo Sports NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor dropped his latest mock draft last week. The 2025 draft class is deeper and more talented than last year's rookies, so I want to highlight the prospects whose projected landing spots in KOC's mock could become interesting for fantasy basketball leagues next season.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

I can't say enough how much I like Flagg's opportunity to contribute immediately. With his defense, athleticism and scoring efficiency, he projects as a multi-category fantasy asset. The 3s are the question mark, but there's a sneaky playmaking upside, too.

I'm warming up to targeting him around the sixth or seventh rounds of drafts next season.

4. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Landing with the Hornets is a gift and a curse. It's a losing franchise with exciting players who can't stay healthy. That said, they need a two-guard, and Edgecombe is a bucket and a disruptive defender. He also flies, so sharing a backcourt with LaMelo Ball has its perks.

Edgecombe reminds me of Victor Oladipo. He could be one of the top scorers of his class with the bonus of some steals. If he ends up in Charlotte, he may become a fantasy option outside the top 100 picks.

5. Utah Jazz: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

If Knueppel falls to the Jazz, feel good about it. There's more to his game than being an elite motion shooter. He is the modern Mr. Fundamental — a smart hooper who can facilitate, cut and make the right basketball play more often than not.

The Jazz need that after being in the bottom 10 in offensive rating and having the highest turnover rate in the league. He'd already be their best shooter as a rookie, but it will come down to his defense to get consistent minutes. I like the Chris Mullin comps.

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

The freshman out of Texas fills a couple of needs for the Wizards: shooting and playmaking.

I'm not sold on the defense yet, but I like the guards Washington's assembled, with Johnson slotting in as arguably one of their best 3-point shooters. There's a path for minutes, but he's more of a dynasty option than a target in redraft leagues in this scenario.

12. Chicago Bulls: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen's outlook would take a massive leap in Chicago if the Bulls finally move Nikola Vučević. I understand the knocks on his poor combine, defense, lack of explosiveness and questionable outside shooting. However, he's one of only a few offensive hubs available at his size (6-foot-10 and 246 pounds).

He's got nice touch and is a willing playmaker who could put up numbers in limited minutes if he cracks the rotation.

Late-Lottery and Sleeper Watch

13. Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Should Clint Capela bounce, Newell's rim-running and relentless motor would be worthy additions to a thin Atlanta frontcourt. Jalen Johnson's been banged up the past two seasons, so getting another talented big man with the quickness to defend on the perimeter is a strong fit with their growing, scrappy identity.

Being the recipient of Trae Young's lobs with shot-blocking and rebounding upside, Newell could be one of those late-round bigs that make an impact in fantasy on a per-minute basis.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

If the Wolves can't afford to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker, selecting Coward would be one of my favorite draft night moves.

He's a late bloomer with a damn-near-perfect shot and a large wingspan who prides himself on the defensive end. It may sound like gas, but he gives me Kawhi Leonard vibes.

30. L.A. Clippers (via Oklahoma City): Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

The backcourt in Los Angeles is aging, and injuries are known saboteurs. Pettiford is the ideal match as a Brandon Jennings-lite with the speed, scoring, hops and creation that would ignite the team's bench. Most rookies with his profile tend to be inefficient, but he can still light it up in a reserve role. It's too early for consideration in redraft leagues, but dynasty managers should take notice.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!