2024 NFL Draft grades: Indianapolis Colts have good first two rounds as part of solid class

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Overall Indianapolis Colts grade: B+

This was a productive draft class for the Colts. They found the edge rusher they needed in Laiatu Latu and may have gotten a steal with the Adonai Mitchell pick in the second round. Depth along the offensive line was a need they filled as well and Anthony Gould in the fifth round may be a steal at wide receiver. If Anthony Richardson can stay healthy and build on what he accomplished as a rookie, the Colts might be able to actually get into the playoffs with the additions in this draft class.

Favorite pick: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (52nd overall)

The Colts had Mitchell fall right into their lap after many people had him projected for the first round. Mitchell is a dynamic talent when the ball is in the air and should pair well with Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver. This is the kind of depth the Colts needed at wideout, where a bunch of young players are now competing for playing time.

Least favorite pick: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin (117th overall)

Bortolini is a talented athlete, but he’s very far away from being a reliable NFL offensive lineman due to his lack of strength. If he can get significantly stronger without losing speed, he can be a starter for the Colts. He’s not ready for that now. Going against Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner in practice will put some hair on his chest.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 15: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA Round 2, Pick 52: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Round 3, Pick 79: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh Round 4, Pick 117: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin Round 5, Pick 142: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State Round 5, Pick 151: Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri Round 5, Pick 164: Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn Round 6, Pick 201: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall Round 7, Pick 234: Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma