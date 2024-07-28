2024 Hall of Fame: Randy Gradishar, 'Orange Crush' star, laid foundation for great Denver defenses to come

Before star linebackers like Von Miller and Karl Mecklenburg suited up to be anchors of the Denver Broncos defense, there was Randy Gradishar.

Known as the heart and soul of the famed "Orange Crush" defense of the late 1970s and early '80s Broncos, Gradishar was a dominant force in his 10 seasons with Denver. The linebacker was known for his ability to read plays quickly and react appropriately, which helped him become one of the game's premier tacklers.

By the end of his career, Gradishar earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors. Similarly, when he retired in 1983, he held multiple Broncos records, including the longest interception return of 93 yards against Cleveland in 1980.

"He was always in the right place. He always knew where the ball was going, never fooled and [was] a fantastic tackler," Steve Foley, former Broncos safety and Gradishar's teammate said in a documentary.

Despite being an integral part of a historic Broncos defense and one of the best at his position, it took Gradishar quite a while before making it into the Hall of Fame. He was a modern era finalist in 2003 and 2008, but didn’t get the nod until this past February.

The delay may have come from the fact that when Gradishar began playing, statistics such as tackles and sacks were not official. As a result, longtime Denver defensive coordinator Joe Collier calculated each of Gradishar’s 2,049 total tackles, including assists over a 10-year span.

"Some people have tried to say those tackle stats were padded, but I can assure you they were not," Collier told denverbroncos.com in 2020. "I personally watched every inch of film over and over; I kept those stats myself, and they were legit."

Before his Hall of Fame career, Gradishar came from humble beginnings. He grew up in Champion, Ohio, as a grocery clerk for his father’s store. Gradishar started working there when he was 11 years old and didn’t begin playing football until he was in ninth grade, instead opting for basketball.

Gradishar excelled at football during his high school years. His high school coach sent over his highlight tape to Ohio State, and before long, Gradishar became a Buckeye.

The linebacker continued to dominate in college. Gradishar was a three-year starter for Ohio State as well as a two-time All-American. In his senior season, he helped lead the Buckeyes to an undefeated season in 1973, including a win in the Rose Bowl. Legendary Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes called Gradishar the best linebacker he ever coached.

After that standout season, the Broncos selected Gradishar with the 14th pick in the 1974 NFL Draft. The rookie made an immediate impact, becoming a starter midway through the season.

"Randy just came in with the responsibility of taking over this veteran group," Gradishar's former teammate Tom Jackson said. "We all saw how hard he practiced, watched his leadership skills, you could feel it. We were like, 'alright, lead us.'"

One of Gradishar’s signature moments was during the 1975 season against the Green Bay Packers. In a "Monday Night Football" matchup, the second-year star caught a game sealing pick-6.

In that same season, Gradishar became the full-time starter and made his first Pro Bowl. Two years later, the Broncos began to see postseason success behind Gradishar and the rest of the Orange Crush defense.

During the 1977 season, the Broncos went 12-2 en route to an AFC championship and a Super Bowl trip against the Dallas Cowboys, which they would ultimately lose.

Gradishar in particular was a standout again, earning his first All-Pro honor of his career along with another Pro Bowl appearance as well as Defensive Player of the Year considerations. He had five tackles, three assists and one pass defended in the Super Bowl.

The following season, in 1978, Gradishar earned that long coveted Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the first Bronco to receive the honor.

Gradishar’s longevity in his career was also impressive. During the final season of his career, he made second-team All-Pro and his final Pro Bowl selection at the age of 31.

In his career, Gradishar is one of only 10 linebackers with at least seven Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. The list of others includes Ray Lewis, Ted Hendricks and Brian Urlacher, all Hall of Famers.

"I guess the greatest achievement for me would be my football career," Gradishar said in the documentary "Randy Gradishar: The Heart and Soul of the Orange Crush."

“I believe I was blessed with an athletic ability. I certainly didn’t know that, but the mentors that came along in my life showed me that.”