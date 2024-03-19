2024 Fantasy Baseball: Wyatt Langford leads 7 key draft sleepers from the outfield

Cincinnati Reds v Texas Rangers SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Wyatt Langford #82 of the Texas Rangers stands on the field before the Spring Training Game against the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don offers up a series of draft sleeper candidates per position — next up, the outfielders!

Texas Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF

Langford is quickly losing "sleeper" status thanks to a hot start at the plate, but he still remains undervalued. He put up ludicrous, eye-popping stats last year, including his debut across the minors. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, Langford possesses "70" grades in both speed and power, so he's fantasy's top prospect.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

There's no guarantee he starts the season in Texas yet (although recent news certainly sounds encouraging), and projecting rookies is typically a crapshoot (note Steamer has Langford immediately posting a 122 wRC+). But Langford looks like a special talent with huge upside. Texas has boosted homers for righties by 12% over the last three seasons, which is the fourth most in baseball.

I'm predicting Langford wins Rookie of the Year and has a better fantasy campaign than teammate Evan Carter, who goes multiple rounds earlier.

New York Mets: Starling Marte, OF

Marte's season was ruined by migraines and a groin injury last year, but he played in the Winter League and enters 2024 healthy. He's a durability risk and likely in decline at age 35, but he also recorded a 133 wRC+ over 2021-2022 that ranked No. 22 among hitters — directly behind Matt Olson. Even during last season's injury-ruined campaign, Marte went 24-for-28 on SB attempts (over just 315 ABs) and sported among the highest average exit velocities and Hard-Hit rates of his career. Marte has averaged 39 stolen bases per 600 plate appearances over the last three seasons and owns a career .287 batting average yet is available nearly 220 picks into Yahoo drafts.

St. Louis Cardinals: Victor Scott, OF

Scott is a deeper fantasy sleeper who could get a chance in St. Louis sooner than expected. He has some power (he's shown good pull rates in the minors) and "80" grade speed, swiping a mere 94 bases in 132 games across Single- and Double-A last season.

A potential Gold Glove center fielder, Scott could also be a fantasy force soon.

Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger, OF

Haniger ranked top-50 in wRC+ from 2017-2022 before injuries made him a bust in San Francisco last year. He returns to Seattle this season, where he hit 39 homers with 100 RBI and 110 runs scored in 2021. Durability is a concern, but a healthy Haniger can hit. He could quickly find himself batting in the middle of the Mariners’ order, and Haniger is available nearly 250 picks into drafts.

Cincinnati Reds: Will Benson, OF

Benson is a former first-round pick who quietly posted a 147 wRC+ against righties last season and plans on improving versus left-handers so he can play every day this year. He totaled 30 steals/homers over just 287 ABs last season and could go 20/30 in 2024. Great American Ballpark has increased homers for LHB an MLB-high 39% over the last three seasons.

Kansas City Royals: Nelson Velázquez, OF

Velázquez had the second-best barrel rate last season, sandwiched between Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. He also recorded the third-best xwOBA against fastballs out of 476 hitters. Velázquez averaged one homer per 9.5 at-bats — Shohei Ohtani led all qualified hitters at 11.3. Velázquez is due to regress of course, but that's an impressive power profile for an outfielder available 250 picks into drafts. Velázquez's expected batting average (.255) was 20 points higher than his actual BA, and Kauffman Stadium is one of the best hitter's parks in baseball for RHB.

Colorado Rockies: Brenton Doyle, OF

Doyle strikes out a lot, but his terrific defense should help keep him in Colorado's lineup. Doyle produced 32 homers/steals in fewer than 400 ABs last season despite not taking advantage of Coors Field; he somehow hit just .168 (with a .222 BABIP in the park that boosts hit rate the most) with a 19 wRC+ at home. Doyle ranked in the 99th percentile in Sprint Speed last year and put on 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason.

Sean Bouchard is a deeper fantasy sleeper in Colorado's outfield, as Coors Field continues to provide a huge boost to hitters.