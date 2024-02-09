2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Starting Pitchers

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The workhorse starting pitchers are becoming harder to find, as just five pitchers hit the benchmark of 200 innings pitched last season. In 1983, that mark was 50 pitchers. As recently as 2013, 34 pitchers hit that magic number. Those starting pitchers who make 30-plus starts a year are incredibly valuable, and when they have a strikeout rate like Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole they can be drafted in the range with power hitters like Matt Olson and Yordan Álvarez.

With fantasy baseball drafts coming up soon, where are we drafting aces like Cole, new Oriole Corbin Burnes and others?

Check out where the best starters are going, and see if there are any bargains to be had in our latest rankings:

Who will be your top starting pitcher pick in 2024?