The 2024 Democratic National Convention is a star-studded event. From Mindy Kaling to John Legend, see all the stars in attendance

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is in full swing, and many are wondering which celebrities will be in attendance to give their support to Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities spotted at the 2024 DNC so far, both on and off the stage.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling arrived on Wednesday to rehearse her role as host. The Office writer and actress will be the third star to host the 2024 DNC, following actor Tony Goldwyn on Monday and political commentator Ana Navarro on Tuesday. Kaling will be followed by actress Kerry Washington on Thursday.

Mindy Kaling rehearsing at the DNC on Wednesday. She was on the South Asian women for Harris Zoom call that raised more than $300,000 pic.twitter.com/CltlaaZQg1 — Anar Virji (@anarvirji) August 21, 2024

John Legend

On Wednesday, John Legend will be the key musical performer, according to CNN, set to take the stage ahead of Tim Walz's remarks. He is set to be joined by Pink.

.@johnlegend is at the DNC to help bolster support for VP Kamala Harris’ run for the White House.



He told @tonydokoupil about the impact of celebrity endorsements: “I don't want to sit out. I want make sure that my voice is heard, but also that I lift up other voices.” pic.twitter.com/jDUfRxZ7Yn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 21, 2024

Omarosa

Ex-aide of former President Donald Trump, Omarosa has posted several photo and video updates from the DNC, including footage of her purchasing a Kamala Harris 2024 T-shirt.

Sean Astin

Rudy and The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin joined the Indiana delegation on Tuesday's roll call to help cast its 86 delegates for Harris and Walz. "I want what's best for Indiana. That means electing Kamala Harris the first woman president of the United States of America," Astin said.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert, playing a hot dog vendor named Donny Franks, filmed an improvised spot with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the DNC on Sunday. Colbert has also been hosting a week of live DNC episodes of TheLate Show With Stephen Colbert at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

Eva Longoria

Texas native Eva Longoria introduced her home state on Tuesday before passing the mic to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

WATCH: Our hermana @EvaLongoria introduces the former head of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, who then introduces Kate Cox — a Texas woman who had to flee the state to receive abortion care.



Texas brought it tonight. 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 #DNC2024CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/XMvrjvg8PW — Voto Latino (@votolatino) August 21, 2024

Common

On Tuesday, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning rapper Common performed his 2024 track "Fortunate," adapting his lyrics to include a message about Vice President Kamala Harris. The Chicago native was joined by gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds during the chorus.

Patti LaBelle

R&B singer Patti LaBelle performed her 1978 ballad "You Are My Friend" during the "In Memoriam" segment Tuesday evening. The performance comes 20 years after her last appearance at the DNC, when she performed a cover of Sam Cooke's classic "A Change Is Gonna Come."

Lil Jon

On Tuesday, an appearance from Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Lil Jon turned the roll call into a dance party when he unexpectedly performed his 2013 hit, "Turn Down for What."

Spike Lee

Malcom X director Spike Lee joined the New York delegation during Tuesday night's roll call as Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's "Empire State of Mind" played.

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill appeared alongside DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on Monday. Hamill also joined the "White Dudes for Harris" Zoom fundraiser for the Democratic presidential nominee, reciting Luke Skywalker's lines as part of a $50,000 donation to the Harris campaign.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill posed alongside DNC chair Jaime Harrison in a new video in which he asked fans not to "go to the orange side." https://t.co/iPlroncbKP pic.twitter.com/Sd1l6Q7KxK — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) August 19, 2024

Wendell Pierce

The Wire and Suits actor Wendell Pierce appeared with the Louisiana delegation on Tuesday, speaking on behalf of the state during the roll call.

Mickey Guyton

Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton performed her song "All American" on the first night of the convention.

Jonathan McReynolds

On Tuesday, Grammy-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds performed with rapper Common.

James Taylor

Six-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor appeared at the DNC on Monday to rehearse for a performance of his song "You've Got a Friend," but ended up getting bumped from the lineup.

"...But it became clear, as the evening unfolded, that there wouldn’t be time for our “You’ve Got a Friend” with cello and voices. Maybe the organizers couldn’t anticipate the wild response from the floor of the United Center… "#JT #JamesTaylor #DNC #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/B6LG7yxXaX — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) August 20, 2024

Steve Kerr

Team USA and Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech on Monday. "Coach to coach, that guy's awesome," Kerr said of Democratic vice presidential candidate Walz.

Tony Goldwyn

Actor Tony Goldwyn hosted the first night of the convention. Goldwyn played President Fitzgerald Grant for seven seasons on ABC's hit show Scandal.

Jason Isbell

Grammy-winning country star Jason Isbell performed his song "Something More Than Free" on Monday. At the conclusion of his performance, Isbell shouted out his home state of Alabama's delegation.

Ana Navarro

The View co-host Ana Navarro hosted the second night of the DNC. Navarro, a Nicaraguan-American, is a political commentator for networks including CNN and ABC, and an anti-Trump Republican.

Hasan Piker

Political Twitch streamer Hasan Piker appeared with the press, marking the first time influencers have been given press credentials at the DNC. Piker has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch.

just met my celebrity crush @hasanthehun at the @DNC and was too scared to ask him for a zyn pic.twitter.com/uVzVL0qf1m — kami (@itskbw) August 21, 2024

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and TikTok sensation Jack Schlossberg spoke at the DNC on Tuesday about why he supports Kamala Harris for president.