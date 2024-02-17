2024 Daytona 500: News, starting grid, TV channels, streaming info, weather, odds and more

A group of drivers led by Austin Dillon (3) runs laps during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest Sunday with its biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox). After a rain-curtailed Clash at the Coliseum, points and, perhaps more importantly, prestige are on the line Sunday.

Daytona is just the beginning, though, as following NASCAR's Super Bowl there are 35 more race weekends over the next nine months before a champion is crowned Nov. 10 at Phoenix.

Here’s what to know before the 66th running of “The Great American Race:”

Daytona 500 race details

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida Banking: Turns minus-31 degrees | Tri-oval minus-18 degrees | Backstretch minus-3 degrees Race length: 200 laps for 500 miles Stage lengths: Stage 1 — 65 laps | Stage 2 — 65 laps | Stage 3 — 130 laps 2023 winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daytona 500 starting grid

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell

Chase Elliott

Austin Cindric

Alex Bowman

Denny Hamlin

Carson Hocevar

John Hunter Nemechek

Erik Jones

Harrison Burton

Daniel Suarez

Zane Smith

Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

William Byron

Chris Buescher

Chase Briscoe

Ross Chastain

Justin Haley

Jimmie Johnson

Bubba Wallace

Ryan Preece

Kaz Grala

Martin Truex Jr.

AJ Allmendinger

Corey LaJoie

Josh Berry

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Blaney

Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Riley Herbst

Daniel Hemric

Noah Gragson

Anthony Alfredo

David Ragan

Daytona 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Pre-race show part one (FS1, Fox Sports app)1-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show part two (Fox, Fox Sports app)2:30-6 p.m.: Daytona 500 (Fox, Fox Sports app)

Toyotas flexing their muscle

After a lackluster showing during single-car front row qualifying Wednesday night, the new-for-2024 Toyota package has recovered well over the past couple days. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell won their respective Duels on Thursday night, each of them coming from deep in the field.

On Friday, Denny Hamlin topped the time sheets with a lap of 45.575 in front of seven other Toyota drivers, including Bell and Reddick. So while the single car pace isn't there, the revamped package runs incredibly well in the pack.

Michael McDowell, who will start the Daytona 500 on the outside of the front row was the fastest non-Toyota in ninth, turning a lap of 46.256 in his Front Row Motorsports Ford. Austin Dillon's Richard Childress Racing entry was the fastest Chevrolet with a 46.411, good for 12th.

Reddick, Bell win qualifying duels as Johnson sneaks in

Tyler Reddick won the first Daytona 500 qualifying duel with a daring last-lap pass of Kyle Larson and will start inside row two for the race. About 4,000 feet of pavement down the road, Jimmie Johnson snuck past JJ Yeley to make the field for his 21st Daytona 500.

As in the first duel, Christopher Bell pulled off the winning move on the final lap. A crash with 13 laps remaining caught up half the field of the second duel and after the ensuing restart leader Michael McDowell — already guaranteed the second starting spot — was hung out to dry, handing the lead to Denny Hamlin. Hamlin led until the final half of the final lap when Bell made a daring move on the backstretch that led to victory.

BJ McLeod — who had been running well early on — was caught up in the lap 47 incident and had briefly overtaken Kaz Grala lost his spot in the Daytona 500 when Grala pipped him on the final lap.

Daytona 500 qualifying format

The biggest race of the year also features a unique qualifying format not used anywhere else on the NASCAR calendar. On Wednesday night all 42 entered cars will turn one lap at top speed, the order of which is determined by a Tuesday night draw of numbers. The top 10 drivers then go into a shootout with the top two times from that session setting the front row for Sunday's race.

The remaining 40 cars are dropped — 20 apiece, along with the top two qualifiers — into two 60-lap qualifying "duels" to be run Thursday night that set the field from spots three through 40. The finishing order for the first duel determines the inside row slots and the finishing order from the second duel sets the outside.

The 36 entries that own a NASCAR charter are guaranteed to make the race, so two of the six non-chartered entries will be left out. That group is headlined by Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is running an abbreviated nine-race schedule this season for his own Legacy Motor Club team.

Logano ends the Hendrick, Chevy streak

Ford broke up Chevrolet's Daytona pole monopoly Wednesday night. Team Penske's Joey Logano earned his first pole position for the Daytona 500 with a second-round time of 49.465, which was just 0.071s faster than the Front Row Motorsports entry of 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

Logano turned the fastest lap in the all-42 car first round and, after McDowell had a seemingly insurmountable second round lap of 49.536, bettered it by just over seven hundredths of a second.

Top drivers and betting odds for the Daytona 500

Superspeedway pack racing is rife with peril, where one mistake you have nothing to do with directly ahead can wipe out your race. Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta odds typically reflect that dynamic. No driver enters the week with better than 11-to-1 odds, according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Brad Keselowski +1100

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney boasts a win in the summer race at Daytona, having won the regular-season finale in 2021. While Chase Elliott has never won at Daytona, he has finished in the top 10 in ⅓ of his races there. Denny Hamlin owns the most Daytona 500 wins of any driver in the field with three and has finished 32 of 36 races at Daytona with an average position of 17th. Brad Keselowski is third in career laps led at Daytona (345) behind Hamlin (666) and Kyle Busch (519).

Daytona 500 weather forecast

It is highly unlikely the entire race weekend will go off without a rain delay as precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The daytime high temperature should be in the low 70s and there is a 66 percent chance of rain for Saturday's final Cup Series practice session, ARCA and Xfinity races. For Sunday's Daytona 500, temperatures will drop to the mid-60s but the chance of rain increases to 75 percent.

Three of the last 10 Daytona 500s have been delayed by rain (2014, 2020 and 2021) with the 2020 edition moving to the following Monday evening due to a Sunday deluge.

Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletJosh Berry (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletNoah Gragson (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordRiley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Hemric (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordKaz Grala (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford*Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJohn Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club ToyotaErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ToyotaJ.J. Yeley (44), NY Racing Team ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaDavid Ragan (60), RFK Racing Ford*Anthony Alfredo (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*Zane Smith (71), Spire Motorsports ChevroletCarson Hocevar (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford*Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Toyota*Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*—Not guaranteed a spot in the field