2023 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 15: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the NFL game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on January 15th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When fantasy footballers first began to draft and ADP data began to trickle in, it became clear that Justin Jefferson would be the number-one-ranked wide receiver. Now, in the heat of draft season, that probably isn't so clear. Ja'Marr Chase could have a claim to that spot, which is ironic considering they were college teammates!

So, you have to wonder, will Jefferson double up on No. 1 wide receiver seasons? Will Chase take the mantle from him? Or will another wide receiver supplant him in 2023?

Maybe it'll be Cooper Kupp, an obvious bounce-back candidate after he suffered a season-ending injury. Maybe it'll be Stefon Diggs, an elite veteran target hog. Maybe it'll be the old favorite, Davante Adams, now with another new QB? Or maybe it could even be Calvin Ridley, the former budding star who's still just 28 years old?

The wide receiver position is as loaded as ever for 2023. With that said, there is a drop-off at a key point in drafts, so fantasy managers need to be vigilant. Who are your top fantasy WR targets?