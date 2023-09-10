2023 NFL Sunday Week 1 schedule, TV channels, where to stream, live updates

A general view of an NFL football with the signature of Roger Goodell during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. Washington won 17-15. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.

In CBS' four-game early window, most markets that don't have local games will see the AFC North clash between Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and Nick Chubb's Cleveland Browns. The three-game late window on "the eye" will feature the eastern U.S. seeing the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New England Patriots, while in the west, many will see the the Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders. Southern California, Oregon and Florida will see the Los Angles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins.

On Fox, the four-game early slate is headlined by the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to regional coverage. Fox's two-game late window features regional coverage of the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks, while the rest of the country will see the AFC North clash between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in "America's Game of the Week."

Sunday's early NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday's late NFL games

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)