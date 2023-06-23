2023 NBA Draft: Pacers take Bilal Coulibaly, trade him to Wizards for Jarace Walker

2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jarace Walker arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers took advantage of the first trade of draft night Thursday and moved back a spot to land Houston forward Jarace Walker while stocking up on draft capital.

The Pacers selected France forward and former Victor Wemabyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly at No. 7. But they were picking for the Washington Wizards.

The Pacers are sending Coulibaly to Washington in exchange for Walker, whom the Wizards took a pick later at No. 8. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers will receive Washington's 2028 second-round draft pick and the Phoenix Suns' second-round pick in the same draft that the Wizards previously acquired via trade. They also got the player they were targeting in Walker.

Walker, a 6-8 forward, averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance during his freshman season at Houston. He earned AAC Freshman of the Year honors and second-team All-AAC honor for a Houston team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He'll join a Pacers roster featuring Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner seeking to break through to the playoffs next season.