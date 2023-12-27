2023: Highlights from the year in photos, from the Chinese spy balloon to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

When you look back on the news year that was, 2023 saw multiple mass-shooting tragedies in the United States, a dramatic shift in the fight over reproductive rights, a worsening immigration crisis along the U.S. border with Mexico, unprecedented natural disasters and a slew of major Supreme Court rulings. Here are some of the bigger news events of 2023, as seen in photos.

Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, was finally elected speaker of the House on Jan. 7, 2023, after a tumultuous four days and record 15 rounds of voting as tensions between GOP lawmakers boiled over on the House floor. Republicans eventually elected McCarthy to replace outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, after they gained control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

Chinese spy balloon enters U.S. airspace

A bizarre diplomatic incident between the U.S. and China unfolded in early February when a Chinese spy balloon, whose height was comparable to that of the Statue of Liberty, was discovered in U.S. airspace over Alaska. The balloon made its way across the central and eastern U.S. before President Biden ordered it shot down once it was off the coast of South Carolina. China has maintained the aircraft was a weather balloon that had veered off course. U.S. officials have said it was carrying surveillance equipment.

Train carrying toxic chemicals derails in Ohio

A 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. Three days later, emergency crews had to burn toxic vinyl chloride from five cars to keep them from exploding. But that sent a huge plume of black smoke over the town and prompted the evacuation of some of its residents. State and federal officials said the town's air and water were safe, but residents remain concerned about the long-term impact on their health nearly a year later.

Earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 5. In the weeks following the disaster, the death toll reached at least 50,000 people — 44,000 in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria — with many more injured, tens of thousands missing and hundreds of thousands left homeless. It's among the deadliest earthquakes of the past century.

President Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine

In a rare trip to a war zone, President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Feb. 20, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. "I'm here to show our unwavering support for the nation's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Biden said. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands."

Silicon Valley Bank collapses

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank, a key financial institution within the tech startup community, was shut down by federal regulators. The largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, several factors led to its demise, including rising interest rates, which devalued some of its investments, and a decline in the number of overall deposits.

Hollywood writers go on strike

In May, the Writers Guild of America began a nearly five-month strike in search of higher wages and other concessions from the big studios. An agreement was reached with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, which included gains in minimum staffing requirements in TV writers rooms, higher compensation from residuals and streaming revenue.

Charles is crowned king of the United Kingdom

King Charles III, 75, was crowned the United Kingdom's sovereign at his coronation on May 6. The ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey, in London, came eight months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022.

Skies in the Northeast turn orange from wildfire smoke

Smoke from Canadian wildfires turned skies in the Northeastern U.S. an eerie shade of orange in early June, with air quality indexes considered "very unhealthy." The dismal air was particularly noticeable in New York City, where the iconic skyline was draped in a thick, ominous haze with low visibility.

Titanic submersible goes missing

On June 18, a submersible carrying five people to the site of the Titanic, off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, lost contact with its operator, OceanGate Expeditions. The Titan had a 96-hour oxygen supply as multinational search and rescue efforts raced against the clock. But four days after the Titan went missing, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that there was "a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," killing all five people onboard.

Wildfires devastate Lahaina, Maui

Unprecedented wildfires leveled Maui's historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, killing at least 100 people in the deadliest fire in the U.S. in more than a century. About 12,000 people were displaced due to the blaze, and half of them are still living in hotels due to a housing shortage on the island. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has requested $425 million from federal lawmakers in the next fiscal year to help Maui recover, with an additional $10 million requested that will be dedicated to emergency response and fire prevention.

Trump becomes the 1st former U.S. president to be criminally indicted

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president ever to face criminal charges when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s indictment on March 30 in what’s known as the “hush money” case. But more indictments soon followed in the coming months, bringing the total number of felonies Trump was charged with in 2023 to 91. When Trump was booked and processed in Georgia’s election interference case in August, he also became the first U.S. president in history to have had his mug shot taken.

War erupts between Israel and Hamas

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants from Gaza launched a brazen attack on Israel, killing at least 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military campaign that has devastated the Gaza Strip, with at least 20,000 people killed since the start of the war, according to Hamas’s government media office. Hamas has released more than 100 hostages to date, including four Americans, but many have been found dead inside Gaza. International pressure for a ceasefire, as well as another deal for the release of more hostages, has been mounting.

Mental health issues cited in mass shooting in Maine

Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shooting incidents at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 26. Police identified the suspect as Robert Card, who was a military reservist and had a history of mental health issues. He was later found dead after a massive manhunt was launched after he fled the aftermath of the shootings.

