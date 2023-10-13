10 quick things to know ahead of Saturday's college football slate

There's plenty to keep an eye on as Week 7 of the 2023 college football season kicks off. Here's what you need to know as the season rolls on into October.

It's not all about the QBs in Oregon vs. Washington

While the matchup between Heisman contenders Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. is rightfully the focal point of the weekend’s biggest game, the offensive lines of each team are also going to play a critical role. No. 8 Oregon already has 18 sacks this season and opponents are averaging just over three yards a carry. No. 7 Washington doesn’t get to the quarterback as frequently, but has still been solid against the run and opposing QBs are completing just 54% of their passes. Washington has won just five of the 21 matchups between the two teams since the year 2000. Keeping Oregon out of the backfield and away from Penix will be the key to a sixth victory.

USC defense’s biggest test

Notre Dame’s offense has put up just 55 points over its past five games. But it’s not a stretch to think that the No. 21 Fighting Irish present the toughest test of the season to date for No. 10 USC’s defense. Lincoln Riley said earlier in the week that his team’s defense was much better than it was a year ago and Notre Dame is averaging five yards a carry with its physical run game. USC was bludgeoned by Utah (twice) and Tulane in 2022. Holding up against Notre Dame will go a long way to proving Riley right.

A potentially ugly noon window

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 all kick off at noon ET on Saturday. That’s a rarity. But there’s a pretty good reason. All four teams are favored by three scores or more. No. 1 Georgia is a 31.5-point favorite vs. Vanderbilt, No. 2 Michigan is a 33.5-point favorite against Indiana, No. 3 Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite at Purdue and No. 4 Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite against Syracuse. Can any of the four massive underdogs pull an earth-shattering upset?

How does Miami rebound?

The No. 25 Hurricanes should be undefeated ahead of their primetime matchup against No. 12 North Carolina. Instead, Miami is reeling after one of the most unexpected endings to a game you’ll ever see after the team’s refusal to kneel the ball. A North Carolina win solidifies the Tar Heels’ stature as the No. 2 team in the conference behind Florida State while Miami could drop to 0-2 in the ACC with a loss.

Can Oregon State run on UCLA?

No. 18 UCLA travels to Corvallis on the heels of a big home win against Washington State in Week 6. The Bruins’ defense has been incredible so far this season — teams are averaging just 3.7 yards per play and scoring 12 points a game. No. 15 Oregon State’s chances of a win hinge on the continued excellence of its two-headed rushing attack. Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick are combining to average over six yards a carry. Can they be the first to have success on the ground against UCLA this season?

Texas A&M and Tennessee look to avoid 1-2 SEC starts

After a six-point loss to Alabama in Week 6, Texas A&M travels to No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday trying to stay in the thick of the SEC West race. A loss to the Vols likely eliminates the Aggies from division contention and could send the season spiraling. Tennessee, meanwhile, would drop to 1-2 in the SEC ahead of a visit from the Crimson Tide in Week 8.

Wisconsin can take control of the Big Ten West

The Big Ten West title could be decided in Madison on Saturday. It could be an extremely ugly game — yes, even uglier than we’ve become used to seeing from the Iowa offense so far this season. The Hawkeyes are 9.5-point underdogs and the over/under is just 34 points as rain and gusty winds are in the forecast. A Wisconsin win would give the Badgers a two-game lead over everyone else in the Big Ten West. That could be an insurmountable margin.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels likely out again

Kansas is reportedly set to start Jason Bean at QB for the third consecutive week because of Jalon Daniels’ back injury. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year has played in just three games this season because of what the team has described as back tightness. He’s been phenomenal too; Daniels has completed 75% of his 75 pass attempts for nearly 10 yards a pass. Bean is a very good backup and could start for numerous Power Five programs. But Kansas’ chances of beating Oklahoma in Week 9 will hinge on Daniels’ availability.

Wyoming and Air Force meet in massive Mountain West matchup

The biggest non-Power Five game of the weekend comes in Colorado Springs as undefeated Air Force hosts Wyoming. The Falcons have quietly been one of the most impressive teams in the country and are outscoring their opponents by 25 points per game while Wyoming’s only loss came at Texas when the Longhorns pulled away in the fourth quarter. The winner of Saturday’s contest will likely represent the Mountain Division in the MWC title game.

Missouri and Kentucky aim to bounce back

Missouri and Kentucky enter Week 7 off losses to ranked teams in Week 6. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead over LSU before QB Jayden Daniels took over in the second half while Kentucky was blown out by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs are head and shoulders ahead of everyone else in the SEC East and the winner of this game has the inside track to being the best of the rest. The Wildcats need a good game from QB Devin Leary; he’s completing just 55% of his passes.