1 fantasy football footnote for every AFC North team

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball to Tee Higgins #85 for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NFL training camp season has arrived, ladies and gentlemen. Prepare for the onslaught of information, rumors and hype pieces. But fantasy managers shouldn't be wary of the influx of info — Scott Pianowski has you covered with one key nugget to know for every team. Next up is the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns

David Njoku finally cashed in on his immense potential last year, charting as the TE5. But it's worrisome that the spike mostly happened when journeyman Joe Flacco grabbed the starting job late in the year. Njoku has yet to show any significant chemistry with starter Deshaun Watson, and it's been four years since Watson showed superstar ability — injuries and off-field problems, not to mention an extended suspension layoff, seem to have sapped Watson's confidence and upside.

As uncoverable as Njoku appears to be on a regular basis, I can't trust Watson to pay this off. Sometimes it's a case of loving the real-life player but being nervous about the fantasy prospects; unless the draft room gives me a modest Njoku discount, he'll be a reluctant fade for me during the teeth of draft season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It's easy to build a case against running back Najee Harris. His fantasy ranking has dropped in each of the last two seasons, and Jaylen Warren was the more explosive back last season. The Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option, so he heads into a lame-duck season.

But perhaps some of those circumstances will set up Harris to be a decent fantasy value. Keep in mind he had more carries than Warren in every game last season, and he also had twice as many touchdowns. The Steelers rebuilt their offensive line in the 2024 draft, and now they welcome offensive coordinator Arthur Smith — one of the most run-happy play callers in the NFL. Harris no longer is a buzzy fantasy choice, but there's something to be said for the boring veteran jam.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have offensive line questions and Derrick Henry turned 30 in January. If that's enough to push you off a Henry selection, I understand. But the Ravens found a way to get Gus Edwards into the end zone 13 times last year, and Henry is obviously a superior back to Edwards. Henry also dealt with regular eight-man boxes in Tennessee last year (about a third of the time); Baltimore's variety of offensive threats should discourage those heavy defensive fronts.

Henry has never been a big pass-catcher and Lamar Jackson doesn't throw much to his backs anyway, so Henry gets a ding in any PPR-related format. But this surely looks like a Super Bowl-contending team, and Baltimore figures to lean on Henry for short touchdowns and fourth-quarter carries when salting away a lead. Henry's Yahoo ADP is notably higher than his global ADP, but I'm comfortable considering him in the second round of drafts, preferably flanked by some signature receivers.

Cincinnati Bengals

When I think of Tee Higgins, the phrase "capped upside" comes to mind. Joe Burrow has 97 touchdown passes in his career, and a modest 19 have gone to Higgins; Ja'Marr Chase is eight touchdowns ahead of Higgins despite playing one fewer season. Curiously, Higgins was actually more productive with Jake Browning than Burrow last year.

It might be prudent to throw out Higgins' stats last year, given that he and Burrow both dealt with injuries. Still, it's hard to unsee that Higgins was tied for 39th in half-point PPR scoring per game, finishing behind players like Adam Thielen and Kendrick Bourne. Higgins has never scored more than seven times in any season, never commanded more than 110 targets and never gotten to 1,100 yards. I won't be looking to roster Higgins this summer unless he's slotted as my WR3.