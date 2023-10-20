NAT Geo announces ﻿'Genius: MLK/X' ﻿release date, unveils first-look clip

National Geographic announced a two-day premiere event for the latest installment of its Genius series, Genius: MLK/X.

The new show, which focuses on two American icons and history makers — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X — will have the first two episodes premiere February 1 on Nat Geo and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. After, two new episodes will debut weekly on each platform.

The fourth installment of the Emmy-nominated Genius franchise, Genius: MLK/X will be an eight-part series highlighting the impact of Dr. King and Malcolm X's differing philosophies and how they contributed to America's advancement through the Civil Rights Movement.

The series, as described by the network, will delve into their "formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world."

As previously reported, Genius: MLK/X is executive produced by A Different World writer Reggie Rock Bythewood and his wife, Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.