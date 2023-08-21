Nas drops "Black Magic" music video

Nas released the music video for "Black Magic," one of 11 songs off his latest album, Magic 2.

Directed by Thirdeyeraz, the Los Angeles-based filmmaker whose resume includes the likes of A$AP Rocky, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion, the otherworldly new visual is an embodiment of the lyrics of the song.

"Black Magic" is the most recent video dropped by Nas after unveiling his 16th studio album, which also includes the song "Office Hours" featuring 50 Cent as well as the bonus track, "One Mic, One Gun" featuring 21 Savage.

The new video arrives shortly after Nas' induction into Billboard's Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. The rapper, alongside Lil Wayne, were the recipients of the inaugural award.

In his acceptance speech during the magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on August 8, he said he didn't start rapping to gain accolades, but because of his love for music.

"I didn't get into it for awards," he said. "We got into it because we love the art form."

