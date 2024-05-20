Nas celebrating 30th anniversary of 'Illmatic' ﻿with three-show gig in Las Vegas

Nas' debut album, Illmatic, is now 30 years old, so he's marking its milestone anniversary with another debut. Starting Thursday, August 29, he'll play his first-ever performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, kicking off a three-show gig with the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

The other shows are scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

"Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level," Nas says in a statement. "I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way."

For tickets and more information on Nas' Labor Day Weekend shows, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

