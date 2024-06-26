Mya, Jadakiss and Jeremih added to 'Essence' Festival lineup

The star-studded Essence Festival has expanded with a few more additions to the lineup. Set to perform at AT&T's Dream in Black connected stage are Mya, Jadakiss and Jeremih.

"I'm looking forward to headlining the AT&T Dream in Black connected stage as we gear up to celebrate thirty years of ESSENCE Festival," Mya tells Billboard. "I know I'll cherish this performance because it gives me the opportunity to connect with my fans and take them through my journey as an artist as we reflect on the last three decades of art and culture within the Black community."

The Essence Festival takes place July 4-7 in New Orleans, a city Jadakiss describes as having "the vibe, the soul, and the stories of Black culture all around us."

Also excited about securing a place on the lineup, he says, "It’s about celebrating where we’ve come from and where we’re headed. This performance is a shout-out to our roots, a celebration of our strength, and a step toward community and connection.”

In his own statement, Jeremih adds, “I always look to honor and celebrate Black culture through my music, which is why I’m excited to headline the AT&T Dream in Black connected stage at ESSENCE Festival. Connecting with my fans while they experience the culture and community that is ESSENCE marks a significant moment for me.”

Mya, Jadakiss and Jeremih join a jam-packed lineup that includes T-Pain, Janet Jackson, Birdman and Usher, who'll be taking the stage with a one-night-only performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Confessions.



