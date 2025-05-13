Mya bridges her musical past and future in new song 'Face to Face'

Mya reflects on her life in the new song "Face to Face," an introspective bridge between the legacy she's created and the forthcoming chapter of her creative career.

"My new single, 'Face to Face' is an introspective record that reflects where I am in life today," Mya says in a statement. "It's a closer look into my soul, my thought process, and the journey to becoming my best self, while setting the stage for my next, upcoming body of work."

"More importantly, I hope the message of 'Face to Face' inspires my current and new fans and supporters to take a deeper look at themselves with the hope that they continue on their journey of introspection, personal growth, and free self-expression," she adds.

The singer plans to send letters of gratitude to the fans, team, DJs and inspirations who have supported her over the years in honor of the song's release.

"Face to Face" arrives days after BET announced Mya will perform at the 25th anniversary of their award show as part of a tribute honoring the music video countdown show 106 & Park. The performance is one of a few Mya has scheduled for her spring/summer promotional tour. She also has dates in Washington, D.C, Bridgeport, LA, Chicago and more, with additional dates to be announced soon.

More information on the tour can be found on myamya.com.

