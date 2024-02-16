Music Notes: Snoop Dogg's brother passes away, Drake slimes fan and more

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his brother, Bing Worthington, who died at the age of 44. "@badabing33 always made us laugh," Snoop captioned an Instagram clip of him and Bing laughing at a cemetery. "u bac with moms." Snoop's mother, Beverly Tate, passed away in October 2021.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are bringing their joint album, Vultures 1, to Italy. Per Ty's Instagram post, they'll be taking the Vultures Listening Experience to Milan on February 22 and Bologna on February 24.

Drake brought his song "Slime You Out" to life, according to a video circulating social media. In the clip, he watches as a large bucket of slime dumps on a fan he brought onstage.

