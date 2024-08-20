Music Notes: Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe, Wale teases new song and more

Nicki Minaj has announced the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2 is on its way. "I love it so much. I'll be performing 2-3 songs from this version of the album on the PF2 #GagCityReloaded TOUR," she wrote, adding, "Barbz… Thanku for inspiring me. Love you." The album release date has not been announced. Fans have also discovered a snippet of an unreleased "Monster" verse from Nicki. One of the different lyrics is: "Go get them eggs and ham, they greener than Doc Seuss."

Wale is featured in Nike's DMV Cherry Blossom Foamposite One campaign, which teases a new song titled "Ghetto Speak." "From a land that far too well comprehends universal madness," Wale raps on the track. "Not too far from the symbolic architecture that masks it/ But all is fair, I guess/ 'Cause broken glass, cherry blossoms, them bullet fragments don't look as fantastic on the pamphlet."

Patti LaBelle will be sharing her vocal abilities at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, according to Billboard. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign shared the news with the publication.

Speaking of Kamala and the DNC, she walked onstage Monday to an a cappella version of Beyoncé's "Freedom." "What kind of America do we want? One where we're divided, angry, depressed? Come on, we're Americans. Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more, and we fight for it," a voice narrating the project said.

Big Sean is out with a new video for a song titled "Yes." Lyrical Lemonade produced the clip, which is now available to watch on YouTube.

