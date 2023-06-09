Music notes: Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA and more

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen have a few tracks together, but now Durk wants to do an entire album. "Me and Morgan should do a album together. 1st to do it," he wrote on Instagram, adding in the caption, "Everything we do we win might as well do a country album 1st to do it."

DC Youngfly broke his silence on the death of his partner and mother of his three children, Jacky Oh. "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful," he wrote. He noted their family "willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH" despite the difficult circumstances.

Lil Uzi Vert hopped on Instagram Live to preview a new track from The Pink Tape, which he confirmed is coming out in June. "I can't hold off no more," he said. "You know me, I'm crazy. Even if I gotta drop it myself, it's coming out at the end of the month."

It appears as if Future's mixtape discography will get a little longer. In a recent, albeit vague, tweet, the rapper wrote, "MIXTAPE PLUTO."

SZA may be ready to drop a new track. A snippet of the song, teased in a recent Instagram Story, played in the background as she attempted to take a mirror selfie.

Miguel's "Sure Thing" has blown up on TikTok and resurfaced on Billboard charts, but the singer isn't complacent. He tells TMZ the success gives him "even more reason" to drop a new album.

DMX's son Exodus paid homage to his dad with a piano cover of his father's 1998 hit "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." "I love you, Daddy," he said after playing the tune.

