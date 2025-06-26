Music Notes: Keyshia Cole, Meek Mill and more

The 20th anniversary celebration of Keyshia Cole's debut album, The Way It Is, continues with the release of the album on vinyl. It's been reissued as a two-LP limited-edition Rose Garden Pink Translucent vinyl, with the two-LP black vinyl also available. The limited-edition comes with "Love (Acapella)" as a bonus track as well as pictures from the original release. The 20th anniversary edition of The Way It Is, the first time the album has been on vinyl, can be purchased at keyshiacoleofficial.com.

Meek Mill has new music on the way, and he's doing it as an independent artist. He shared on Raud's Twitch stream what he enjoys about no longer being on a label. "I'm independent, so I had to learn this s*** on my own," Meek said. "I was getting 13 percent for, like, 13 years. Now I'm getting 100 percent of this s***."

French Montana walked out of the Sited with Rah Ali podcast after he was asked to comment on the status between Drake and Rick Ross. In the clip, he removes his headphones and says, "I'll be right back. I think I double-parked my car outside. I'll be right back." He never returned.

Lil Tecca's new album Dopamine has topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It's his first time leading the chart since 2019, when We Love You Tec was #1, and his sixth top-10 on the list. Dopamine is also #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard 200.

