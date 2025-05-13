Music Notes: Kali Uchis, ﻿A$AP Rocky and Usher

Kali Uchis has announced Kali Uchis - The Sincerely, Tour in support of her new album, Sincerely. The trek consists of 24 cities across North America, set for Aug. 14 to Sept. 25 and featuring Thee Sacred Souls, an 11-piece band from San Diego. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales taking place beforehand.

A$AP Rocky is one of the headliners of the Palm Tree Festival, which will take place in St. Tropez for the first time. Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday.

The Atlanta Braves will honor Usher with a celebration taking place June 18 at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. The night will include a Coming Home Diner food truck, named after his latest album and featuring menu items inspired by some of his most popular hits. Exclusive bobbleheads of the singer will be given to the first 15,000 fans to walk through the gate. A DJ will entertain fans with his music, and exclusive co-branded merch from Usher and Braves Retail will be available for purchase at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads in The Battery Atlanta.

