Music Notes: John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Future and more

John Legend has added Las Vegas as a stop on his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour. He'll be making his way to Sin City on Sept. 26 for a show taking place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com.

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah have welcomed their baby boy, as evidenced in a photo shared to Serayah's Instagram Story. The snapshot captures her hand caressing her son's little leg.

Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on a recent episode of Love Island. While at the villa, she announced a twerk contest: All the ladies wore a piece from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection and received words of advice from the rapper. She also shared her thoughts on the contestants' experience of finding love. "It's so easy to watch people on TV and just forget that these are real human beings. These are real ladies, these are real women with real feelings," she said.

Future has entered the world of fragrance, releasing his first scent designed for women. SINSATIONAL was curated in France with executive Stephanie "Ms. J" Jester. They created a scent that "blends seductive florals with soft musks and addictive undertones to create an unforgettable signature," according to The Source. "SINSATIONAL is about owning your power, your beauty, and authenticity, no matter who you are and what you've been through," says Future, according to the publication. "It's about always rising to the occasion to be your best self."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.