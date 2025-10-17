Music Notes: Issa Rae, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg and more

Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Arabian Prince bring the grit of hip-hop to an animated action series titled Tehk City. They're working with producer Ambitious Entertainment on the "high-octane animated neo-noir" that "unfolds in a brutal, near-future penal colony where every choice is life or death, chaos reigns and only the ruthless survive," Deadline reports. "I just wanted to bring something new to animation that's never been seen before, coming from the mind of a black creator out of the projects of the Upper West Side of Manhattan," Ice-T says in a statement.

Issa Rae will be celebrated at the 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards hosted by Rachel Bloom, where she will receive the honorary Clio Entertainment Award. She'll be honored for her role in reshaping pop culture with elevated, female-forward and Black-led storytelling. The event will take place Nov. 13 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards will take place Saturday in Sin City, with a focus on Kool G Rap and Grand Puba. The two will be celebrated for their overlooked contributions to art and culture and presented with an award that includes a financial stipend to further their creative journeys. Also being honored are Fat Boys' Kool Rock Ski and Whodini's Jalil Hutchins, who will receive the inaugural Contributor award. George Clinton is this year's first Quincy Jones Award recipient.

Raheem DeVaughn is currently on his 20 Lessons of Love tour, where he's celebrating 20 years of his debut album, The Love Experience. The trek includes shows in Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and more. "Love is the common thread that unites us all," Raheem shares in a press release. "With this tour, I want to create a space where people can not only celebrate love, but also learn, grow, and heal through it."

