Music Notes: DJ Khaled, Monica, Keke Palmer and more

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share the nostalgic gift he received from Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his 50th birthday. The video starts with Khaled looking at throwback photos of the BMW M3 1991 he used to own, before walking out of his home to see a red BMW M3 1991 waiting in his driveway. "Nah, this legendary," Khaled said. "Y'all went crazy with that. You know how classic this is? ... Yo Hov, stop, y'all gonna make me cry. ... I used to sell alligator shoes out the back of the trunk! This that real deal."

Monica poked fun at Ray-J's use of social media when she jokingly confiscated his phone at the Boy is Mine tour stop in Atlanta Thursday. "Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray-J's phone," Monica said, before walking over to him and taking it away. "He's not just Brandy's brother, but he's my brother, too. In all he does, he means well."

An official teaser has been released for Keke Palmer's Peacock series, The Burbs, which is set to release on Feb. 8, 2026. The show "follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home," according to a press release. "Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

Victoria Monét revealed during a recent episode of Angel Reese's podcast that she'd love to collab with Drake. "I still want to work with Drake," she said. Reese responded, "As you should."

