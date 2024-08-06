Music Notes: Chlöe's Trouble in Paradise track list, Nick Cannon on his relationship with Mariah Carey + more

-- YG is still standing by what he said in a previous song: "F*** Donald Trump." Appearing on Adin Ross' livestream, he said, "I think it's still [f*** Donald Trump]," before expressing his thoughts on Trump's recent promise to give officers immunity. "Police tripping out and n***** end up dead or f*** up in jail and all type of s***, and I feel like police should be responsible for their actions," he said. "But for Trump – he thinks different and I don't f*** with that."

-- Chlöe has unveiled the track list for her upcoming sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. It boasts 16 tracks, features from Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Jeremih, and the reunion of her and sister Halle.

-- Now that he's out of jail, Vybz Kartel is focused on his health and loved ones. "Just finished my morning workout [...] I can't overdo it yet [...] You know what I say, fitness and family? That's the greatest," he said. He's already gotten to the music, as he recently released his First Week Out mixtape.

-- Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have long been separated, but he thinks they were made for each other. "We belong together," Nick joked in an interview with E! News. He added he would "absolutely" get back with Mariah if he could, but notes, "She don't want me."

