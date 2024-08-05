Music Notes: Chlöe ﻿announces album release date, Donald Trump walks out to 50 Cent's "Many Men" and more

-- Chlöe's sophomore effort, Trouble In Paradise, will arrive on Friday. "A storm is coming," she wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of the album's cover art. The art features her lying in a body of water. It's available to presave.

-- Donald Trump made an appearance on Adin Ross' livestream, walking in to 50 Cent's "Many Men." The song, on which 50 raps about the many men "who wish death upon me," was first associated with Trump in memes following his assassination attempt.

-- Cardi B's pregnancy reveal means she no longer has to hide her baby bump with pleated skirts. "I'm so happy y'all know that I'm [pregnant] now I can stop wearing those deum [sic] school girl skirts lmaoooooo," Cardi tweeted Sunday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.