Music Notes: BTS clips from Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia,' Chris Brown's recent RIAA certifications and more

Tyler, The Creator is letting fans in on the process of creating his latest album, Chromakopia. In a new video titled Mask Is Off: Chromakopia, shot and edited by Lazaro Rodriguez, he's seen working on the project in both his home and in the studio, playing instruments, producing, engineering, singing, rapping and more. Daniel Caesar, Sexyy Red, Thundercat, Teezo Touchdown and more make appearances in the nearly six-minute video.

Beyoncé is not the only one with a college course about her. There's currently a class about Issa Rae at Georgia State University College of Law. Speaking to TMZ, Issa says the class is "all my business," adding, "If you're interested in any facet of the entertainment business, the real business, that's the course." Later in the semester she'll be visiting the class, which is taught by Mo Ivory, professor of practice and director of the Center for Entertainment, Sports and Intellectual Property.

Chris Brown's racking up his Gold and Platinum songs. His Indigo album has been certified three-times Platinum, with its cuts "Indigo," "Heat" featuring Gunna and "No Guidance" with Drake becoming Platinum, four-times Platinum and 11-times Platinum, respectively. Chris has also earned Platinum and multi-Platinum certifications for songs "Call Me Every Day" featuring WizKid, "She Ain't You," "Take You Down," "With You," "Tempo," "Privacy," "To My Bed," "Under the Influence," and "Party" featuring Gucci Mane and Usher. His album Breezy and songs "Juicy Booty," "WE (Warm Embrace)," "Angel Numbers/Ten Toes" and "How We Roll" with Ciara have been certified Gold.

