Music notes: Ashanti set for benefit concert, Drake's duck face and more

Ashanti is set to perform at the Raising the Bar benefit concert to raise awareness and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. The concert will take place Oct. 24 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and tickets are on sale now.



Pharrell's movie musical with filmmaker Michel Gondry, Atlantis, now has a release date. It will hit theaters May 9, 2025. The film's cast includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Berry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe and Missy Elliott.



Drake is poking fun at his go-to duck face pose. He posted a series of photos to Instagram showing off the selfie pose, captioning it, "I'm not aware of my picture or mirror face it's a curse from birth and I'm influenced by what I see." He also jokingly included an old photo of Duke Dennis and an old one of Joe Budden.



Alicia Keys' collab with Swedish House Mafia, a remake of Kings of Tomorrow's "Finally," is out now. The song first came together two years ago and Swedish House Mafia has been playing it during live sets.

