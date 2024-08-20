Music from Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' to play across channels and platforms throughout US Open

Alicia Keys is making her way to the U'S Open via music from Hell's Kitchen. Songs from her musical will be played across different platforms and channels throughout the event. Among them is the remix to Key's song "Kaleidoscope," specifically made for the US Open.

"Kaleidoscope" will debut in the US Open manifesto video and will be used by ESPN in footage featuring bucket drummers as they a USTA photoshoot. The video itself debuts Aug. 26, on opening night of the main draw, before being broadcast on ESPN and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Hell's Kitchen star Shoshana Bean will perform the national anthem on opening night.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to team up with two iconic, landmark New York institutions, The US Open and Broadway in a first of its kind partnership," said Keys. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the USTA and ESPN under the shared goal of reaching and inspiring new audiences and using the music of Hell's Kitchen to create connections and celebrate the 2024 tournament."

