Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Naples

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Naples, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Mezarko'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alexis (lead, female, 19-30)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Naples

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Taco Man'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Aurora ("Rori") (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Second Serve'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Kevin White (lead, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $2,800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'The Intelligence Brief'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Anchor (lead, female, 18-39)

- Roles pay up to: $90,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.