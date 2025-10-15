Movies and TV shows casting in Naples

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Raleigh.

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Martial Arts Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Adventures of Jamie Watson (and Sherlock Holmes)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Reporters/Announcers (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Annie (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Liam Stevenson (day player, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

