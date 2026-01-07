Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Mikel James: Come Around,' Music Video'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Model (models, female, 18-30)

--- Dinner Table Guests (supporting, 18-30)

--- Dinner Party Guests (, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film, Female Radio Host Role'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Radio host (other, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher and School Principal (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Green'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nadia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Sabine (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Martial Arts Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.