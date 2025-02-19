Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Untitled Campy Sci-fi Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-35)

--- Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-40)

--- Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Wicked Die Young'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Prince (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Flora (lead, female, 21-40)

--- The Wolf (supporting, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Open Air'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Joe (lead, 15-30)

--- Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- David (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ed Rock'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, 18-27)

--- Donnie (lead, male, 24-28)

--- Kenny (supporting, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Henry'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

--- Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Santa Monica, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Raccoon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Casting (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Nashua, New Hampshire; Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Flox'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Dali (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Christmas Miracle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

--- Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

--- Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Duarte, California; Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Fox Nation Nonfiction Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Female (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Male One (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Teen Male (supporting, male, 12-18)

- Average hourly rate: $80

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Killington, Vermont; New York City, New York; Augusta, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Elmwood Park'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

--- Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

--- Ella (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Norristown, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'VRTY'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Model Types (background extra, 20-30)

--- BG_WALL STREET BANKER TYPES, MALE AGE 30-40, AVAIL 2/26, FITTING BEFORE 2/24 - NYC (background extra, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Neighbors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ada (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Karen (lead, female, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Botoxic'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kurt (supporting, male, 25-39)

--- Young Kathleen (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Young Rose (day player, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Goshen, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ember Roads'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dylan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Benji (supporting, female, male, 18-30)

--- Noah (supporting, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'YouTube Series Fraud Investigation'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Redlands, California; Woodcrest, California; Perris, California; Pomona, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the reality tv here

'The Extinction Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kay (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Dualist (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Phil (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.