Most expensive homes for sale in Sebring

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sebring listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4450 Nassau Dr, Sebring
- Price: $1,499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,218
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 18.0 acres
- Days on market: 22 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 1931 Lakeview Dr, Sebring
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,598
- Price per square foot: $260
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3675 US 98 Hwy, Sebring
- Price: $1,199,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 174,240
- Price per square foot: $6
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 8132 Black Wolf Dr, Sebring
- Price: $1,114,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,525
- Price per square foot: $316
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 217 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 14721 Arbuckle Creek Rd, Sebring
- Price: $980,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,562
- Price per square foot: $627
- Lot size: 13.8 acres
- Days on market: 333 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring
- Price: $949,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $237
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$40,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3571 Lake Josephine Dr, Sebring
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,686
- Price per square foot: $134
- Lot size: 7.0 acres
- Days on market: 67 days (-$49,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1360 Lake Josephine Dr, Sebring
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $394
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 52 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 4160 Lakeview Dr, Sebring
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $231
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring
- Price: $785,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
- View listing on realtor.com

