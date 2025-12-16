Most expensive homes for sale in Sebring

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sebring listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4450 Nassau Dr, Sebring

- Price: $1,499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,218

- Price per square foot: $287

- Lot size: 18.0 acres

- Days on market: 22 days

#2. 1931 Lakeview Dr, Sebring

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,598

- Price per square foot: $260

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

#3. 3675 US 98 Hwy, Sebring

- Price: $1,199,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 174,240

- Price per square foot: $6

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

#4. 8132 Black Wolf Dr, Sebring

- Price: $1,114,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,525

- Price per square foot: $316

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 217 days

#5. 14721 Arbuckle Creek Rd, Sebring

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,562

- Price per square foot: $627

- Lot size: 13.8 acres

- Days on market: 333 days

#6. 2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring

- Price: $949,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $237

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$40,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 3571 Lake Josephine Dr, Sebring

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,686

- Price per square foot: $134

- Lot size: 7.0 acres

- Days on market: 67 days (-$49,100 price reduction since listing)

#8. 1360 Lake Josephine Dr, Sebring

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $394

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 52 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 4160 Lakeview Dr, Sebring

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $231

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#10. 4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring

- Price: $785,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

