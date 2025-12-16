Most expensive homes for sale in Punta Gorda

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Punta Gorda from realtor.com.
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Punta Gorda listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 43346 Waterside Trl, Punta Gorda
- Price: $3,395,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,490
- Price per square foot: $756
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 340 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 37511 Washington Loop Rd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $2,622,000
- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,981
- Price per square foot: $291
- Lot size: 23.0 acres
- Days on market: 200 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 43362 Waterside Trl, Punta Gorda
- Price: $2,499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,079
- Price per square foot: $811
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 5 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 43451 and 43631 Farabee Rd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $2,100,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,066
- Price per square foot: $1,016
- Lot size: 71.0 acres
- Days on market: 153 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3691 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $2,100,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,194
- Price per square foot: $657
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 6 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 370 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,150
- Price per square foot: $634
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3423 Nighthawk Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,264
- Price per square foot: $612
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2523 Ryan Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,305
- Price per square foot: $605
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 68 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 2861 Don Quixote Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,357
- Price per square foot: $595
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3675 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,779
- Price per square foot: $529
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 68 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

