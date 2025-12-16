Most expensive homes for sale in Pensacola

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pensacola listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 11704 Chanticleer Ct, Pensacola
- Price: $4,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,799
- Price per square foot: $1,021
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 39 days (-$99,999 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 14719 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $4,850,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,624
- Price per square foot: $1,048
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 91 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 14715 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $4,850,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,624
- Price per square foot: $1,048
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 91 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 16767 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $4,399,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,624
- Price per square foot: $951
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 335 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 1921 E Strong St, Pensacola
- Price: $4,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,325
- Price per square foot: $982
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 835 Tanglewood Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $4,150,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,498
- Price per square foot: $638
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 16315 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $3,999,000
- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,952
- Price per square foot: $807
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 540 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2008 E Gadsden St, Pensacola
- Price: $3,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,668
- Price per square foot: $569
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 823 days (-$600,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 14021 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
- Price: $3,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,601
- Price per square foot: $1,041
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1725 E LA Rua St, Pensacola
- Price: $3,395,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,723
- Price per square foot: $504
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 166 days
- View listing on realtor.com

