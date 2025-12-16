Most expensive homes for sale in Crestview

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Crestview listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2767 Phil Tyner Rd, Crestview
- Price: $2,400,000
- 9 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,281
- Price per square foot: $233
- Lot size: 10.6 acres
- Days on market: 335 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4351-4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $1,545,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,174
- Price per square foot: $298
- Lot size: 29.3 acres
- Days on market: 159 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3211 Maple St, Crestview
- Price: $1,499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,042
- Price per square foot: $734
- Lot size: 113.0 acres
- Days on market: 261 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5870 Saratoga Dr, Crestview
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,196
- Price per square foot: $297
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 89 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5771 Flora Lee Ln, Crestview
- Price: $1,195,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,996
- Price per square foot: $299
- Lot size: 9.2 acres
- Days on market: 160 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $885,800
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $357
- Lot size: 27.4 acres
- Days on market: 589 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,988
- Price per square foot: $284
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 99 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 5740 N Highway 85, Crestview
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $314
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 548 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $792,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,694
- Price per square foot: $294
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 164 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 444 Ridge Lake Rd, Crestview
- Price: $724,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,932
- Price per square foot: $146
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 92 days (-$24,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

