Most expensive homes for sale in Cape Coral

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Cape Coral listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3715 SE 21st Pl, Cape Coral

- Price: $6,985,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,029

- Price per square foot: $1,388

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 2 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3003 SW 40th Ln, Cape Coral

- Price: $6,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,673

- Price per square foot: $749

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 84 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1504 SW 57th St, Cape Coral

- Price: $5,999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,950

- Price per square foot: $863

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 52 days (-$290,100 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5831 SW 1st Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $5,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,557

- Price per square foot: $989

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 449 days (-$700,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5653 Riverside Dr, Cape Coral

- Price: $4,680,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,562

- Price per square foot: $1,025

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5764 Staysail Ct, Cape Coral

- Price: $4,375,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,903

- Price per square foot: $892

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 1024 Dolphin Dr, Cape Coral

- Price: $4,249,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,031

- Price per square foot: $1,054

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 3339 SE 22nd Pl, Cape Coral

- Price: $3,895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,426

- Price per square foot: $1,136

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 369 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 4301 SE 18th Pl, Cape Coral

- Price: $3,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,901

- Price per square foot: $961

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5324 Mayfair Ct, Cape Coral

- Price: $3,650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,349

- Price per square foot: $839

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

- View listing on realtor.com