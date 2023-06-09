Moneybagg Yo's next tour will be "Larger Than Life"

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

MoneyBagg Yo's next tour will be "Larger Than Life." With support from Finesse2tymesSexxy RedLuh TylerBig Boogie and YTB FATT on select dates, the rapper will make his way around the U.S. to perform live shows for his fans.

The trek kicks off August 3, with scheduled stops in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and other cities. He'll wrap September 30 with a hometown show in Memphis, Tennessee. "Going Around The World Putting On For My Hood‼️" he wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for the Larger Than Life Tour go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time. The trek is in support of his latest mixtape, Hard to Love.

"I'm more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years. I experienced a lot and endured a lot," he said of the mixtape, per Uproxx. "I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I'm saying, the subject matter, I know people going through what I went through across the globe."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!