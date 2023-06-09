MoneyBagg Yo's next tour will be "Larger Than Life." With support from Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB FATT on select dates, the rapper will make his way around the U.S. to perform live shows for his fans.

The trek kicks off August 3, with scheduled stops in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and other cities. He'll wrap September 30 with a hometown show in Memphis, Tennessee. "Going Around The World Putting On For My Hood‼️" he wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for the Larger Than Life Tour go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time. The trek is in support of his latest mixtape, Hard to Love.

"I'm more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years. I experienced a lot and endured a lot," he said of the mixtape, per Uproxx. "I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I'm saying, the subject matter, I know people going through what I went through across the globe."

