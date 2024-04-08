Missy Elliott announces first-ever headline tour, Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience

Missy Elliott has been in the business for a minute -- long enough to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's why it's so surprising that it's only now that she's hitting the road for her first ever headline tour.

Out of This World -- The Missy Elliott Experience kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, and is currently scheduled to wrap up August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois. Joining her for the trek are her musical collaborators Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

In a statement, Missy says, "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

In a tour announcement video, Missy, Ciara and Busta, in intergalactic garb, land on a distant planet by mistake and Busta realizes he took a wrong turn at Mars. "This Spaceship will be Landing NEAR YOU," reads the caption. "RUN 4 COVER!"

Presales start April 9 at 10 a.m. and run throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For all details, visit Missy-Elliott.com. VIP packages will be available via vipnation.com.

