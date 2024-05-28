Missy Elliott says "it's never too late" for her to work with Xscape

Missy Elliott has worked with lots of people throughout her career, but there's one girl group she has yet to collaborate with. After being tagged in a video posted to social platform X by @MoppReal stating Xscape's desire to work with her, she expressed that she is also interested in making a joint track with them.

"We talked about doing something with Missy, but [she's] a little too busy," Xscape's Tiny said. "I feel like that would've been really dope. It would've been our first time working with [her]. She's incredible."

Missy retweeted MoppReal's post alongside her response: "Awwww. I would love to work with Xscape that's the only girl group I didn't get a chance to work with. Welp it's never too late!"

"A joint with SWV & Xscape would be fye,” Missy continued.

