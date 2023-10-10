Milli Vanilli’s 35th anniversary to be celebrated with new greatest hits compilation

Disgraced pop group Milli Vanilli first came on the scene 35 years ago. Now, their anniversary is being celebrated with a new release.

The Best of Milli Vanilli (35th Anniversary) will be released November 17 digitally and on cassette, CD and black and colored vinyl. It will feature such classic Milli Vanilli tracks as "Girl You Know It's True," "Blame It On the Rain," "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You," "Baby Don't Forget My Number" and more.

The new compilation comes as the pop group is the subject of an upcoming documentary Milli Vanilli, which premieres October 24 on Paramount+.

Milli Vanilli, made up of Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, burst on to the scene in 1988 with the European release of All or Nothing, which was renamed Girl You Know It's True in the U.S. and released in March of 1989. The album was certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA and spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart.

Their success, which included a Best New Artist Grammy win, eventually came crashing down when it was revealed they didn't actually sing on the album and were recruited by music producer Frank Farian to be the face of his recording project.

The Best of Milli Vanilli (35th Anniversary) is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for the album:

"Girl You Know It's True"

"Baby Don't Forget My Number"

"Blame It on the Rain"

"I'm Gonna Miss You"

"Keep on Running"

"All or Nothing"

"Can't You Feel My Love"

"Dream to Remember"

"Ma Baker"

"Hush"

"Money"

"Is It Love"

"More Than You'll Ever Know"

"Take It as It Comes"

"Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" (U.S. Single Version)

"Girl You Know It's True" (U.S. Single Version)

"Baby Don't Forget My Number" (Radio Mix)

