Michael Jackson biopic casts the roles of Berry Gordy, Diana Ross & more

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has added some more names to the cast, including actors who'll play legendary music figures like Berry Gordy and Diana Ross.

Variety reports that Larenz Tate has been hired to play Gordy, the man behind Motown Records, the label behind such artists as the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, while Kat Graham will portray legendary singer Ross, a lifelong friend of Michael's.

The film has also cast Insecure's Kendrick Sampson to play legendary producer Quincy Jones, who produced Jackson's hit albums Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad, among others.

Other new casting additions include Robot Chicken's Kevin Scinick as TV personality Dick Clark, Split's Jessica Sula as Jackson's older sister LaToya Jackson and Power Book III: Raising Kanan's Liv Symone as Gladys Knight.

Michael, directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua and starring the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, will hit theaters April 18, 2025. The film also stars Colman Domingo as Jackson's father, Joe Jackson.

The film is expected to cover all aspects of Jackson’s career and personal life, giving insight into both his personal struggles and creative genius.

