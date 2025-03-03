Miami 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Miami, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 86 °F on Sunday, while the low is 65 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 73 °F, low of 68 °F (57% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 74 °F, low of 71 °F (70% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 81 °F, low of 74 °F (66% humidity)

- Overcast with a 65% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 78 °F, low of 67 °F (34% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:39 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 75 °F, low of 65 °F (44% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 82 °F, low of 72 °F (60% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 86 °F, low of 71 °F (45% humidity)

- Sunny with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM