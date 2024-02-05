Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" debuts at #1 on the Hot 100

ABC/Chrys Davis

By Jamia Pugh

The H-Town Hottie just keep getting hotter.

Megan Thee Stallion has earned her third Hot 100 #1: Her latest single, "Hiss," shot to the top of the Billboard chart.

"Yall we DID IT," Megan wrote on her Instagram Story Monday, reposting a snapshot of the news shared by Chart data.

It's the most recent accolade for Megan and the viral track, on which she seemingly take shots at any and all of her enemies. The list of other achievements include going #1 on Spotify, iTunes and on YouTube.

Elsewhere on Billboard, "Hiss" has gone #1 on the Streaming, Digital Song, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

