Megan Thee Stallion's new album, 'MEGAN,' will arrive in June

Megan Thee Stallion's ensuring her fans will have a Hot Girl Summer. Aside from performing on her current tour with GloRilla, she's releasing a new album titled MEGAN, which will arrive on June 28.

She made the announcement Sunday night during the Atlanta stop on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, after Friday and Saturday's shows in the city were canceled as a result of a water main break. A QR code was displayed on jumbotrons for those watching the State Farm Arena concert who were interested in presaving the album.

The album, the follow-up to 2022's Traumazine, is available for all Meg's fans to presave, she later announced on Instagram. She also shared the cover art, a photo of her hanging upside down from inside a cocoon, with the letter "M" in the background. "SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN' will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW!'" she captioned the post.

The next stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour is Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

