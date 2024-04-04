Megan Thee Stallion seeks fans' opinions as she works on upcoming album

Megan Thee Stallion wants some thoughts from fans as she works on her upcoming album. In an Instagram Live Wednesday, she asked for opinions on how long the record should be and what kinds of songs should be included, while giving some insight on what she has in the vault so far.

"How many songs do y'all want to hear on this album? In my mind, I was thinking 14," she said. "I keep recording songs that's so good. I'll be in one mood one week, and I'll be in another mood the next week. I was like, 'Damn, I need to rap my a** off.' So, the first 20 songs I had, I'm just straight rapping. And then I started being in a better mood, so it's like feel-good songs, and then I got in a ratchet mood 'cuz you know it's about to be summertime!"

“Twenty? Fifteen? ‘Twelve is not enough?’ OK, but that’s my ears. I got things to say, so I was thinking maybe I could drop an A-side and a B-side,” Meg continued. “To me, it’s giving 14. Twenty? Y’all think 20? ‘Cause I got 20 songs to give, that’s the thing.”

The rapper also contemplated whether she should include "pop-that-a** music," given the criticism she says she faced for releasing that kind of music in the past.

“I just remember how y’all used to really whack me for making pop-that-a** music,” she expressed. “I really wanted to get on y’all’s a**** and show y’all how bad I can rap, so I really haven’t been in touch with my roots. I’m tryna see if y’all wanna pop that a**.”

Until those decisions are made, fans can hear Meg on GloRilla's new single, dropping Friday.

