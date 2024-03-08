Megan Thee Stallion returns with new workout merch, The Hottie Drop collection

Megan Thee Stallion's partnership with Planet Fitness continues with a second drop of Mother Fitness, her limited-edition, co-branded merch, dropped in time for Women's History Month. This go-round, the collection, dubbed Thee Hottie Drop, will feature black crop tops and sweatpants with the words "Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too" for days when you may not feel your best, as well as high rise socks that read "Real Hot Girl Fit" and can be worn in the gym.

"The Hotties loved the last Planet Fitness drop, so we had to run it back with brand new pieces," Megan said in a statement. "But more than anything, I'm really proud of the positive impact this collection will have. We came together with Planet Fitness to make sure that a portion of sales went to organizations committed to providing better physical and mental health resources for women. It's always important to use our platforms to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

Thee Hottie Drop is available now through March 31, or until the pieces last. Proceeds go toward the Pete & Thomas Foundation and SeekHer Foundation.

